Maiden solo jump ends in disaster as skydiver crashes into power lines

By John Ensor • 20 May 2023 • 14:46
Novice skydiver crashes into power lines.
Credit: zefart/Shutterstock.com
A novice skydiver disastrously lost control on his inaugural solo jump before hitting power cables and has been rushed to hospital.
At around 12pm on Saturday, May 20, emergency services were alerted to reports of a skydiving incident in Lower Light, a small township in South Australia, according to Australia’s Daily Telegraph.
Richard Timperon, speaking on behalf of the Adelaide Skydiving Centre said: ‘We’re not actually quite sure what happened, but he’s landed off the drop zone, and he’s had a hard landing. As far as the parachute itself, it was open, and flying normally.’
He went on to confirm that the casualty was one of the lesser experienced members of the group.
It is believed the skydiver jumped from an altitude of 10,000 feet up and has reportedly sustained leg and abdominal trauma, but thankfully was not electrocuted despite colliding with power lines.
The unnamed man was airlifted for medical treatment at the Royal Adelaide Hospital, where he is believed to be in a stable condition.
