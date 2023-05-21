Body of missing British grandmother found on Greek island three weeks after disappearing

By Chris King • 21 May 2023 • 17:54

Image of the Greek island of Telendos. Credit: Coronium/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

The body of a 74-year-old woman who disappeared three weeks ago while on holiday on the Greek island of Telendos has been discovered.

As reported by the BBC, Susan Hart went missing on April 30. She had been in Greece with her husband Ed staying on the island of Kalymnos. The couple took a ferry to the nearby island of Telendos where Ed intended to go rock climbing.

While her husband indulged in his leisure activity, Susan – originally from the city of Bath in England – was going to read her book. On his return, Ed could not find his wife anywhere and subsequently, a search was initiated to find her.

Susan’s body was found in a remote part of the southeastern Aegean Sea island. The discovery was announced on social media by her daughter Ruth Landale, who confirmed that her stepfather was the one who identified her missing mother.

A post-mortem examination is expected to be conducted by the Greek authorities which should help to establish the exact circumstances surrounding Ms Hart’s tragic death.

Her body will then be repatriated to Switzerland where she had been living for the past 25 years, as reported by metro.co.uk.

Following her mother’s disappearance, Ms Landale took to social media on May 5, where she shared a ‘missing’ poster. ‘Susan has dementia and may be disorientated or dehydrated. She is the much-loved mum of three daughters and oma to 4 grandchildren”, she wrote.

In another post on May 13, she explained what had allegedly been happening. “*please share** WHERE IS OUR MUM – SUSAN HART?. MISSING SINCE 30th APRIL”.

“The local people on #Kalymnos have been so kind and willing to help us. HOWEVER, the local police have been obstructing the case and the British consulate has been pretty powerless to assist. The police have lied to us 3 times now”.

“1. They told us search and rescue dogs were coming, then 8 days after mum went missing, they still hadn’t organised that and told our stepfather he had to organise the dog search and rescue team privately. They arrived on May 9th”.

“2. 3 days ago the police told us that specialist divers would come and search underwater. Yesterday evening the police told us HQ in Athens would not approve the divers and we had to hire some privately (which we did)”.

“If we had known these were empty promises and we had to do things ourselves we could have organised teams on day one”.

“3. We were told today that we could view cctv footage of the area mum disappeared in. However, as soon as we left the island on the ferry to Kos to catch our flight back to London, our stepfather was suddenly denied access and the police changed the story”.

“It has been 13 days now. Someone, somewhere, must have seen something. People don’t just vanish with no trace in such a small community. Mum has dementia and is very vulnerable. We need to find her, please help us”.

The British Foreign Office confirmed through a spokesperson that it was: ‘providing consular assistance to the family of a British woman who has been reported missing in Greece and are in contact with the local authorities’.