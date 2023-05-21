Putin congratulates Russian military forces for finally taking Ukrainian city of Bakhmut

By Chris King • 21 May 2023 • 0:56

Image of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Credit: Shag 7799/Shutterstock.com

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated the Wagner PMC mercenaries and the Russian military forces for finally taking control of the city of Bakhmut (Artemovsk).

The press service of the Kremlin reported this evening, Saturday, May 20: “Vladimir Putin congratulates the Wagner assault detachments, as well as all servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces units, who provided them with the necessary support and flank protection, on the completion of the operation to liberate Artemovsk”.

“All those who distinguished themselves will be presented for state awards”, the Kremlin noted, as reported by tass.ru.

Earlier today, the Russian Ministry of Defence reported that as a result of the offensive actions of the Wagner assault detachments, with the support of artillery and aviation of the Southern Group of Forces, the liberation of Bakhmut was completed. Ironically, the mercenaries of Wagner PMC were instrumental in taking the city. Only recently, their chief, Yevgeny Prigoxhim threatened to withdraw his forces from the frontlines in Bakhmut unless they received the full quota of munitions he had been asking the Kremlin for. Bakhmut is located in the north of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). It was an important transport hub for supplying the Ukrainian group of troops in the Donbas and a powerful outpost of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Ferocious fighting for control of the city began on August 1, 2022. The battle became one of the largest during the attempted Russian liberation of Donbas since 2014. Before the start of the fighting, the city had a population of around 72,000 people.