Scottish teacher eyes record stay in ‘loneliest place in the world’

By David Laycork • 21 May 2023 • 14:21

Credit: David Scarff/ Google Maps

Science teacher Chris Cameron, a 53-year-old adventurer, is embarking on a two-month solo expedition to Rockall, a desolate islet located deep in the Atlantic Ocean.

In his quest to break the record for the longest occupation of this inhospitable lump of granite, Cameron will set sail for Rockall this week, where he plans to spend 60 days on a small ledge raising money for charity.

The lump of granite in question is situated northwest of Scotland and is permanently exposed to the elements making the decision to do this challenge over the summer months wise, or maybe just a little less crazy.

You can see Rockall on the map below located around 230 miles from the nearest inhabited place in the Outer Hebrides.

Rockall is located in bountiful fishing grounds and has seen ongoing territorial disputes between Ireland and the UK, with British ownership established in 1955.

Mr Cameron hopes to beat the previously held record of 45 days set by Nick Hancock from Edinburgh, in 2014. Hancock had also planned to last 60 days on the islet, but bad weather conditions caused him to lose essential supplies and necessitated an early end to his stay.

Tom McClean, an SAS officer, first occupied the rock in 1985, lasting 40 days and sparked Mr Cameron’s fascination. Cameron, a science and electronics teacher, will be accompanied for the first 10 days of his stay by experts in radio transmission and mountaineering.

As an ex-soldier in the Gordon Highlanders, he hopes to raise £50,000 for 3 military charities, The Royal Navy, The Royal Marines and ABF Soldiers’ Charity. He also sees his mainly solitary quest as a tribute to military personnel who spend extended periods away from home.

Apart from his fascination with Rockall, Chris Cameron wanted to make a positive impact on the world having been left feeling isolated and lonely through Covid-19 lockdowns.

Although he will now endure further isolation, it will be to help those who continue to be affected by being separated from loved ones and also in the pursuit of a new record.