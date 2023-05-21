By David Laycork • 21 May 2023 • 11:59

Spanish Princess Leonor graduates from UWC Atlantic College Wales Credit: Casa de S.M. el Rey

Princess Leonor of Asturias, heir to the Spanish throne, has graduated from UWC Atlantic College, with a heartwarming tribute from her tutor, as reported on May 21.

The graduation ceremony of Princess Leanor at UWC Atlantic College marked the completed her international baccalaureate studies in the Welsh school. It was a poignant affair highlighted by a heartfelt speech delivered by her tutor.

Her tutor, moved by the occasion, praised the young princess as she took the stage to receive her certificate. In attendance were her parents, King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, as well as her sister, Sofía, who travelled to Wales to support Princess Leonor on her special day.

Casa Real shared a video of her receiving her award on Twitter saying:

“The Princess of Asturias collects the certificate accrediting her International Baccalaureate studies at @UWCAtlantic, during her graduation ceremony. The ceremony was also attended by the King and Queen of Spain and the Infanta Sofia.”

In the background, the princess’s tutor can be heard expressing emotional words about the privilege of having Princess Leonor as a student at UWC Atlantic College.

He was reported by 20minutos as saying: “Leonor, your love for deep conversations knows no bounds. Your unwavering passion for learning, understanding others, and exploring diverse perspectives has truly enriched your experience at UWC. We will miss your sense of humour.”

Princess Leonor has now concluded her two-year tenure at UWC Atlantic College in Wales, where she studied two international baccalaureate courses as a boarding student.

Following in her sister’s footsteps, Infanta Sofía is set to join the same boarding school in Wales after the summer break, beginning her own educational journey there.

As for Princess Leonor, her next endeavour awaits in the form of military training, due to commence on August 17. The training will last three years, with the first year taking place at the General Academy of Land in Zaragoza.

In addition to her military training, another significant milestone on the horizon for the princess is the oath before the Cortes Generales, which she will undertake upon reaching adulthood (18 years) on October 31.