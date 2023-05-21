Weather: More rain and storms forecast for Spain in the coming week

By Chris King • 21 May 2023 • 20:06

Image of a sign warning of bad weather. Credit: Serget Nivens/Shutterstock.com

According to AEMET, State Meteorological Agency, the atmospheric instability that brought showers and storms to many parts of the southern and eastern thirds of Spain will continue in the coming days.

The experts predicted today, Sunday, May 21, that the rainfall will be persistent in the north of Galicia, the Cantabrian area, the upper Ebro and the Pyrenees during the day.

Starting next week, they expect a change to occur in the meteorological paradigm that contrasts with the extreme aridity of recent months.

During the week of May 22 to 28, instability will persist, with very cloudy skies and probable showers and storms in the eastern half of the country, along with the southern third and the Balearic Islands.

Rain and showers are expected in the extreme north of Spain, while in the Canary Islands, there will be light rainfall in the higher parts of the northern parts of the islands.

Temperatures will rise slightly on the mainland and the Balearic Islands, although in general, they will remain lower than normal for the time of year.

#AEMETBlog

🔴Predicción para las próximas tres semana

La semana del 22 al 28 continuará una situación inestable que seguirá dejando cielos muy nubosos y probables chubascos y tormentas en la mitad oriental peninsular, tercio sur y Baleares.👇https://t.co/w04Ajhh0ex pic.twitter.com/qXQoTpG0r0 — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) May 19, 2023

As explained by Marta Almarcha, a meteorologist from ElTiempo.es: “On Monday the 22nd, it could continue to rain in many areas of the country and the greatest accumulations are expected in points in Andalucia, where they could accumulate more than 30 mm, as well as in the north of Mallorca and Menorca”.

“Accumulated rainfall of over 20 mm could be recorded in the eastern Cantabrian, Catalonia, C. Valenciana and Region of Murcia”, she continued.

#ElTiempoMañana La #DANA se descolgará de la circulación general y se situará sobre el suroeste peninsular, donde además bajarán las temperaturas. Inestabilidad con chubascos y tormentas en amplias zonas del país. Pueden ser fuertes en Andalucía y también el noreste de Cataluña. pic.twitter.com/SaweGYl3r6 — Eltiempo.es (@ElTiempoes) May 20, 2023

Regarding temperatures, she suggested: “On Monday they could drop in the Mediterranean area and rise slightly in the rest, but even so, the maximum will continue to be around the same values ​​as the weekend”.

“On Tuesday, they will rise in the west and fall again in the eastern half. As of Wednesday, they could begin to rise throughout the country, an ascent that would continue on Thursday of next week”, the expert added.

Maximum values ​​above 27-28ºC would not be reached the weather specialist assured, with the nights becoming colder.

“In the interior north of the peninsula, the minimum temperatures can easily be below 5ºC, while towards the south of the peninsula, or in the Ebro valley, they will be between 10 and 15ºC. In coastal areas and also in the Canary Islands, they will be slightly higher”, explained Almarcha.

Finally, the weather model indicates for the following week, from May 29 to June 5, that temperatures will continue to be cooler than normal in the southern half and warmer in the northern third.

“Spring is like that, changing weather in terms of temperatures and rainfall, so we will have to wait for the wardrobe change”, concluded the meteorologist.