Benidorm faces a ‘stag and hen tsunami’ in 2024 – worth €40m to the resort

By Chris King • 22 May 2023 • 14:35

Image of a stag party celebrating in Spain. Credit: Evgeny Gubenko/Shutterstock.com

EXCLUSIVE figures show that Benidorm could face a ‘stag and hen tsunami’ next year – with the booking boom worth an estimated whopping €40m to businesses in the resort.

Pre-wedding jaunts to the Costa Blanca party hotspot have rocketed in recent years. One leading UK firm has previously reported a 700 per cent surge in bookings since 2018.

Now businessman Matt Mavir, Managing Director of Last Night of Freedom, said enquiries for 2024 are already “through the roof” – with around one in every eight stag or hen weekends set to be staged in Benidorm next year.

“Benidorm is already incredibly popular, but next year the resort looks set to reach the next level”, said Matt.

“There’s nowhere else in mainland Europe that is coming close to Benidorm at the moment, we can only describe it as a stag and hen tsunami”.

“In fact, there are so many stags and hens visiting, that sector alone is now worth somewhere between €30-40m a year to Benidorm”.

According to Matt, who has helped to organise over 45,000 stag and hen trips, the city has leapfrogged the likes of Prague and Dublin to form what he calls the “holy trinity” of destinations, alongside Liverpool and Newcastle.

Combined, the big three account for more than half of all the 2024 trips booked to date. And while Liverpool has long been a firm favourite, bookings to Benidorm have exploded in recent years.

Since 2018, trips to the sun-soaked Spanish resort have rocketed by a whopping 700 per cent – while they are projected to double yet again in 2024, with groups battling the cost-of-living crisis lured in by the Costa Blanca resort’s rock-bottom prices.

However, it is Newcastle that is on track to host the most stags and hens this weekend (May 19-21).

Industry estimates show that the North-East city will likely host over 320 groups in the coming days – although the hundreds set to visit Benidorm will generate seven figures for local firms.

“That’s a staggering amount of money for any city, which shows just how important the sector is for Benidorm,” added Matt, who founded the firm in 1999.

“The resort has done a wonderful job of embracing the sector, and it is now reaping the rewards”.