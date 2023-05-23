Dreams and moonbeams: Donkey Dreamland brings back popular Full Moon Donkey Walk

By Betty Henderson • 23 May 2023 • 11:00

Guests stroll alongside the donkeys as the sun sets and the moon rises. Photo credit: Donkey Dreamland

PREPARE for an unforgettable evening under the shimmering moonlight! Donkey Dreamland is delighted to bring back their popular Full Moon Donkey Walk on Saturday, June 3. The enchanting event promises a magical experience for all guests.

The adventure begins at 7pm at Donkey Dreamland sanctuary in Mijas. Guests can join a leisurely walk with the friendly donkeys and immerse themselves in the serene beauty of the full moon against the backdrop of the mountains in the Sierra de Mijas.

After the walk, guests can take some time to relax and interact with the adorable donkeys at the sanctuary, all while basking in the celestial glow of the moon above.

Entry to the event costs €15 per person (€6.50 for children aged 3 to 15, and free for children under 3), which includes a delightful tapas snack at a picnic and a refreshing drink. Additional drinks will be available for a small extra donation.

To confirm your attendance, at the event, sign up online on the Full Moon Donkey Walk page here.

The Full Moon Walk is a popular event, with May’s event attracting more than 100 supporters and volunteers who had a lovely stroll with the rescue donkeys, despite the moon playing a bit shy behind the clouds.

Donkey Dreamland is dedicated to providing a loving and peaceful home for donkeys, offering them respite from pain and suffering. Through education and interaction, the sanctuary aims to raise awareness about the plight of these remarkable animals and restore their dignity.