Magical moon walk: Donkey Dreamland offers unique evening event in La Cala

By Betty Henderson • 26 April 2023 • 17:00

Guests stroll in the sanctuary’s scenic fields. Photo credit: Donkey Dreamland (via email)

Donkey Dreamland is offering an enchanting Full Moon Walk in the picturesque hills behind La Cala de Mijas, 7pm on Friday, April 5.

The event will provide guests with an extraordinary opportunity to watch the sun setting and the full moon rising while walking alongside the sanctuary’s majestic donkeys.

The event is a repeat of the successful Donkey Walk Experience held last July, where guests, volunteers, and donkeys embarked on a walk into the sunset, enjoying the breathtaking views as the full moon rose. This time, it promises to be even more captivating.

For a donation of €15 per person, which includes one drink and a tapas picnic snack, attendees can join the walk and revel in the serene ambiance with the donkeys. The cost will fund the sanctuary’s vital work, making this event an opportunity to give back.

The walk will lead participants up hills and along rocky terrain, so it is crucial to wear suitable footwear. However, the incredible views and the serene atmosphere will make it worth the effort. After the walk, guests can spend some time with the donkeys at the sanctuary under the full moon’s magical light, making it a unique and memorable experience.

Donkey Dreamland has made it easy to reserve a spot through their website online. All are invited to witness the enchanting beauty of the full moon with Donkey Dreamland, while supporting the sanctuary.

Like many of the sanctuary’s experiences, the Full Moon Walk promises to be completely unique, giving guests the chance to walk under the stars with friendly donkeys.

It is also a chance to escape the hustle and bustle, and be immersed in nature’s beauty, and also support a noble cause.

Donkey Dreamland works tirelessly to rescue and rehabilitate donkeys from all over Spain, giving them the care they deserve. Every donation counts towards their work, so attending the Full Moon Walk is a chance to contribute to their mission and be part of their journey.