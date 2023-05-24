17-year-old boy in critical condition after falling 10 floors in the city of Burgos

By Chris King • 24 May 2023 • 0:39

Image of a Sacyl ambulance. Credit: Twitter@112cyl

A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition this evening, Tuesday, May 23, after falling from the tenth floor of a house in the city of Burgos in Castile and León.

According to reports from Antena 3 Noticias, the 112 Emergency Services of Castilla y León received a call at around 7:30 pm informing the operator of the incident and that urgent assistance was required.

They immediately deployed a turntable ladder appliance from Burgos Fire Brigade to the location on Avenida Reyes Católicos. Three ambulances, two Local Police patrols and one from the National Police were also dispatched to the scene.

Witnesses in the area claimed that the young boy most probably fell through a narrow hole in the courtyard before falling onto the roof of the front entrance of the building.

The area in which the incident occurred – very close to the La Rúa concert hall – is under construction. Added to the fact that the block was located on a very busy street, rescue efforts became very complicated.

Traffic in the area was subsequently cut off for around an hour while the firefighters carried out the rescue operation. The teenager was eventually transferred in a mobile UVI to the University Hospital of Burgos in critical condition. There has been no update yet regarding his current condition.