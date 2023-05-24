2022 was an ace year for Acerinox despite geopolitical instability and inflation

By Linda Hall • 24 May 2023 • 14:00
ACERINOX: Roldan plant in Ponferrada (Castilla y Leon)
THE Acerinox Group’s 2022 results were the best since its creation in 1970, announced chief executive Bernardo Velázquez.
The Spanish stainless steel group’s €8.69 billion turnover was 30 per cent up on 2021 thanks to good demand, although net profits of €556 were 3 per cent down, owing to €204 million losses by Bahru Stainless in Malaysia.
Acerinox had an EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of €1.27 billion, Velázquez announced, despite the instability caused by the geopolitical situation and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The company also had to contend with inflation – especially energy prices in Spain – supply chain problems and the collapse of nickel prices on the London Metal Exchange in March, he added.
Following an unsuccessful merger attempt with the Mittal family’s Aperam last year, which would have created a global steel giant, the company continues to look for opportunities to continue growing especially in the US, where the group already focuses 50 per cent of its sales.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.