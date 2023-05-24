Police arrest man for trespassing near preschool and make shocking discovery

By John Ensor • 24 May 2023 • 18:16
Gun haul: found in man's car.
POLICE were alerted when a man was trespassing near a children’s preschool and upon closer investigation found an AK-47 assault weapon in his vehicle.
On Tuesday, May 23, Fairfax County Police detained a man who was found loitering near the Dolly Madison Preschool in McLean, Virginia.
The man was identified as 32-year-old Eric Sandow from Florida. When confronted by the police he reportedly told them he was en route to the nearby Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) offices.
Officers restrained the man while they searched his car which contained two firearms, one of them being an AK-47 assault rifle.
On Wednesday, May 24 at 11;59 am, Fairfax County Police issued a statement via Twitter: ‘Yesterday, our officers took an AK-47 off the streets after a man was trespassing at the Dolly Madison Preschool in McLean. Officers found the unarmed man who said he was making his way to the CIA.’
The tweet continued: ‘The man was detained & search warrant executed on his vehicle. Two firearms (pictured) were recovered from the car. Eric Sandow, 32, of Florida was charged with felony possession of a firearm on school property.’
Members of the public were quick to respond with messages of gratitude with one man who replied: ‘Great job, officers! You probably saved children and families from the next massacre. Well-done!’
