Alicante beautifies itself with floral decorations ahead of Les Fogueres de Sant Joan

By Anna Ellis • 25 May 2023 • 14:34
Floral decorations ready for festivities in Alicante. Image: Alicante City Council.
In preparation, the city is currently installing ornamental lights that will be switched on on June 1 as well as attending to the installation of floral decorations in different parts of the city.
The floral decorations will be dotted around Alicante including the entrances to the Plaza del Ayuntamiento from the Puerta del Mar and in the vicinity of the Plaza de Calvo Sotelo with Maisonnave at the gates of the Central Market.
The parks and gardens maintenance service, Brota Alicante, is once again pleasantly surprising the people of Alicante with new creations of floral ornaments to welcome the local fiestas.
The municipal Parks and Gardens service and the green areas maintenance concessionary company STV have prepared the city’s flowerbeds and landscaped areas with new compositions of plants and flowers of different heights to make walking through Alicante’s traditional streets more pleasant and highly valued by Alicante residents and visitors alike.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
