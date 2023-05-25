Average fuel prices at pumps in Spain continue to fall

By Chris King • 25 May 2023 • 18:36

Image of petrol pumps. Credit: Powerlightss Shutterstock.com

According to the latest data from the European Union Oil Bulletin published this Thursday, May 25, the average price of fuel in Spain continues to fall slightly.

In the last week, both petrol and diesel prices have dropped at the pumps by a fraction of one cent per litre. Petrol stands at €1,576/litre after falling by 0.19 per cent, while diesel is down by 0.14 per cent to €1,409/litre. These are the lowest levels reached so far this year.

This is the tenth consecutive week in which the price of diesel has fallen, although the drop experienced this week is the least pronounced since mid-January. Today’s data show diesel is lower in price than petrol for the fifteenth consecutive week.

The latest figures are compiled from prices registered at more than 11,400 Spanish service stations between May 16 and 22.

Based on these latest prices, filling an average 50-litre tank of diesel costs €70,45, and €78.80 in the case of petrol. A 60-litre tank would cost €84.54 for diesel and €94.56 for petrol.

Fuel in Spain is below the European Union average, which stands at €1,535/litre for diesel and €1,705/litre for petrol. In the eurozone, the average is €1,565/litre for diesel and €1,757/litre for super 95.

In France, Germany and Italy these levels are exceeded, with ranges between €1,590 and €1,660/litre for diesel and between €1,807 and €1,851/litre for petrol.