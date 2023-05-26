WhatsNew: WhatsApp users get ready for big shakeup

By John Ensor • 26 May 2023 • 17:13

WhatsApp: useful new feature. Credit: Oasisamuel Shutterstock.com.

WhatsApp is one of the most popular and user-friendly messaging services there is, and just when users thought it couldn’t get any better, WhatsApp is expected to unveil a new feature.

Earlier this week WABetaInfo announced a new feature that hasn’t even officially been revealed by WhatsApp, according to a national daily paper, Friday, May 26.

The new development is a WhatsApp username feature that will let you send messages to other users without even having their telephone numbers.

The tech site revealed how they ‘discovered that WhatsApp is working on a username feature, allowing users to choose unique usernames for their accounts.’

They went on to explain: ‘WhatsApp users will have the opportunity to add another layer of privacy to their accounts. This means that instead of relying solely on phone numbers to identify contacts, users will be able to opt for a unique and memorable username.’

Potentially, this means that by choosing usernames, it is hoped that people will be able to make contact with others by entering a username within the app, without needing to know their phone numbers.

In practical terms this may allow users to communicate with businesses privately, without giving away their numbers, or as the article said ‘perhaps their usage will be even more extensive, allowing private communication with any user.’

Of course, the full extent of its capabilities will only be realised once it had been officially released. Experts are optimistic that this will be another tool that will only enhance the WhatsApp experience.

In the meantime, users are assured that all WhatsApp conversations via usernames will still be protected by end-to-end encryption.