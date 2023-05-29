By David Laycock • 29 May 2023 • 16:53

BREAKING: Gunshots heard with Unidad Especial de Intervención present in La Cala de Mijas

Armed Police have taken to the streets of central la Cala de Mijas, as gunshots were heard just minutes ago, Monday, May 29.

In this video taken only minutes ago in la Cala de Mijas, near to Pikoteo and Figaro you can clearly hear gunshots being fired.

This armed officer was seen near where the gunshots were heard. Local Euro Weekly News correspondents are reporting that people are being made to stay in their houses.

There has been an increased presence of less militarised Guardia Civil in the centre of the town.

Some have speculated that this is the fallout from an incident in October 2022, when a Moroccan man was shot near an urbanización close to Mijas Costa.

There is also some speculation that he might be a man described as ‘morito’ (Arabic or Moorish) who was shot at the Da Vinci restaurant a few months ago for stealing a watch. A local source has suggested that he was threatening to explode gas cylinders today.

We will bring you the facts of this tense situation in la Cala de Mijas as they emerge.