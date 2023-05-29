By David Laycock • 29 May 2023 • 16:53
BREAKING: Gunshots heard with Unidad Especial de Intervención present in La Cala de Mijas
Armed Police have taken to the streets of central la Cala de Mijas, as gunshots were heard just minutes ago, Monday, May 29.
In this video taken only minutes ago in la Cala de Mijas, near to Pikoteo and Figaro you can clearly hear gunshots being fired.
This armed officer was seen near where the gunshots were heard. Local Euro Weekly News correspondents are reporting that people are being made to stay in their houses.
There has been an increased presence of less militarised Guardia Civil in the centre of the town.
Some have speculated that this is the fallout from an incident in October 2022, when a Moroccan man was shot near an urbanización close to Mijas Costa.
There is also some speculation that he might be a man described as ‘morito’ (Arabic or Moorish) who was shot at the Da Vinci restaurant a few months ago for stealing a watch. A local source has suggested that he was threatening to explode gas cylinders today.
We will bring you the facts of this tense situation in la Cala de Mijas as they emerge.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Dave Laycock has always written. Poems, songs, essays, academic papers as well as newspaper articles; the written word has always held a great fascination for him and he is never happier than when being creative. From a musical background, Dave has travelled the world performing and also examining for a British music exam board. He also writes, produces and performs and records music. All this aside, he is currently fully focussed on his journalism and can’t wait to share more stories from around the world and beyond.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.