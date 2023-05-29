Mauricio Pochettino believed to have sanctioned the arrival of his first new Chelsea player

By Chris King • 29 May 2023 • 18:32

Image of Chelsea's Stamford Bridge stadium. Credit: Vespa125125CFC (talk)/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

After being confirmed as the new head coach of Premier League club Chelsea, Mauricio Pochettino has allegedly wasted no time in deciding which new players he wants.

He officially replaced interim manager Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge – who had been employed to take care of the squad until the end of the season – this Monday, May 29.

Now, the former PSG and Tottenham manager faces the major task of making the Blues a force to be reckoned with after a dismal season.

An incredible sum of money was spent by Todd Boehly and his associates before the start of this season, only to be knocked out of the Champions League and end up languishing in mid-table.

Many of those new arrivals, along with established members of the squad, are thought to be heading out of the exit doors now that the Argentine has taken over.

Pochettino will undoubtedly have his own ideas as to which of the squad should remain and who will leave. He could easily recoup a substantial amount of money should some of the big names be sold, which could then be reinvested into the purchase of new players.

Uruguayan international midfielder Manuel Ugarte is one name that springs to mind. In an ideal scenario, the Sporting Lison star would make a perfect foil for Enzo Fernandez.

According to the respected sports journalist Fabrizio Romano, Pochettino has already sanctioned a move for the player, who has a release clause of £52 million built into his current contract in Portugal.

He tweeted: “Understand Manuel Ugarte has been approved as target also by Chelsea coach Mauricio Pochettino #CFC Chelsea are pushing in talks with club and player side, Jorge Mendes’ on it. PSG proposal, still valid on the table. No decision yet, but Chelsea will keep insisting”.

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 29, 2023

