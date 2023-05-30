Casualty star leaving show after 900 episodes

By Max Greenhalgh • 30 May 2023 • 12:42

BBC Logo Image Credit: Michael715/Shutterstock.com

Derek Thompson, who plays Charlie Fairhead is leaving the BBC show after 37 years.

The longest-serving cast member of Casualty, Derek Thompson has decided to quit the long-running BBC show after 37 years and 900 episodes.

Thompson said the: “time has come to hang up Charlie’s scrubs” as he praised his wonderful 37 years on the show.

The actor revealed the inspiration for his character was real-life nurse Pete Salt and he went on to thank him.

“I want to say thanks to Pete and everyone else over that time who has inspired me in bringing this character to life.”

BBC bosses confirmed the news and said the departure will be part of a new gripping storyline with Charlie at the centre of it.

The British medical drama series airs weekly on BBC One. Created by Jeremy Brock and Paul Unwin, it was first broadcast in 1986 and is the longest-running primetime medical drama series in the world. It has won a total of 24 awards including a National Television Award and 4 British Academy Television awards.

Executive Producer of Casualty Jon Sen said: “We will all miss Derek enormously. Over nearly four decades, Derek has crafted an iconic character who is woven into the fabric of British TV history.