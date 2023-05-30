United Airlines to resume direct flights from Malaga to New York this week

By Chris King • 30 May 2023 • 15:35

Image of United Airlines aircraft. Credit: Twitter@united

United Airlines will resume its non-stop seasonal route from Malaga Airport to New York this week. The company stopped operating this service in 2019.

As announced on the Twitter profile of the Ayuntamiento de Malaga today, Tuesday, May 30, from tomorrow, Wednesday, May 31, flights will depart three times a week from the Malaga-Costa del Sol Airport to the hub in Newark. This new route is exclusive to the American company which will also incorporate Sevilla.

The first flight is scheduled to take off from New York airport on Wednesday, May 31 at 5:55 pm local time, arriving in Malaga early the next morning at 7:35 am on June 1. A flight time of seven hours and 40 minutes will connect Andalucia with Newark finally.

Travelling in the opposite direction, the inaugural flight from Malaga will subsequently leave on June 2. Departing at 9:40 am, and arriving in New York at 12:15 pm local time, is expected to take eight hours and 35 minutes.

A tweet from United on May 26 announced that the company was ready to fly to Malaga.

We appreciate you, Sydney! 💙 We're ready to go to Malaga when you are. 😉 https://t.co/aH8ac88s80 — United Airlines (@united) May 26, 2023

This new service from United will involve a Boeing 757-200 aircraft, with a total of 169 seats. It includes 16 United Polaris SM business class flatbeds and 153 economy class seats. There are also 45 Economy Plus SM seats with extra legroom and more personal space.

According to the airline, flying in the United Polaris SM business class is an experience that prioritises relaxation and comfort. Quality meals are served on board, and premium Sunday Riley travel kits and sleeper seats are available.

These seats are already fully booked for the first flight and there are very few seats still available in the Economy Plus SM and Economy areas.

This new flight adds to United’s existing year-round daily nonstop service from Madrid and Barcelona to Newark in New York.

The airline also operates routes connecting Madrid and Barcelona with Washington Dulles, and from Tenerife and Palma de Mallorca to Newark. A seasonal service also flies from Barcelona to Chicago O’Hare, which began on May 26.

United operates in a total of five cities in Spain – where it has served since 1991 – more than any other US airline. Once operational, it will be the only US airline to operate in Malaga, Tenerife and Palma de Mallorca.

Their summer schedule for 2023 also includes new flights to three cities: Malaga, Stockholm in Sweden, and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

There are also six additional flights to some of the most popular destinations in Europe: Rome, Paris, Barcelona, ​​London, Berlin, and Shannon.

In total, United will fly to 37 cities in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East next summer, more destinations than all other US carriers combined, the airline said. The new routes are subject to government approval.