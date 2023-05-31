Rock goes green for one day

By Guest Writer • 31 May 2023 • 12:43

Tony Juniper CBE Credit: Gibraltar Government

TONY JUNIPER, a world-renowned environmentalist and sustainability advocate, will be the keynote speaker at the upcoming Aspire Conference on a Sustainable Built Environment.

It take place on Friday June 9 from 9am at the Sunborn Gibraltar and tickets are on sale via Buytickets.gi costing £75 plus booking fee.

Juniper who has been awarded a CBE is a prominent environmental figure, active in the defence of Nature for more than 35 years who has led major organisations, run global campaigns, written many books and advised at the highest levels.

He began his career as an ornithologist and went on to join Friends of the Earth, initially leading the tropical rainforest campaign and then was appointed as Executive Director.

He worked as an advisor to HRH The Prince of Wales, was President of the Royal Society of Wildlife Trusts and was an Executive Director at WWF-UK and is now the Chair of the British Government’s official conservation agency Natural England as well as being a Fellow with the University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership.

His books include the multi-award winning What has Nature ever done for us? and Harmony, which was co-authored with The Prince of Wales.

In his keynote address, Juniper will share his visionary insights on the intersection of sustainability and the built environment as one of a number of keynote speakers and panellists with a line-up that includes Catriona Brady from the World Green Building Council, Julie Godefroy, Head of Net Zero Policy at CIBSE, Thomas Auer from Transsolar and Baroness Lindsay Northover, House Of Lords All Party Parliamentary Groups on the Environment, as well as many others.