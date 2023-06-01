Readers letters: Edition 1978 May 25 – June 1

By Euro Weekly News Media • 01 June 2023 • 7:03

Hi all,

I would like to thank you and your readers for your help re my travel insurance.

I contacted the people you suggested and I now have insurance.

The people in their office were very helpful, and the price was reasonable.

Once again I thank you all, I can now enjoy my holiday.

Regards Gwendoline Ottley

Dear Editor

A simple question for Remainers

Do you want to be ruled by the unelected EU or our own elected Parliament?

I know Leapy’s answer!

Spain joined the EU and have prospered with approximately €800 billion in loans.

Greece borrowed approx. €2 trillion.

I wish I could get a big money interest free loan that never needs to be paid back or does it?

Brian Johnston – Benalmadena

Fantastic, keep up the good work.

Regards

Shirley Hunt

Closer ties

The UK left the EU because the government didn’t want to accommodate the ‘humanising’ rules imposed by the EU and wasn’t prepared to relinquish any sovereignty. The vote was really close. The UK has to undertake a new referendum to see what the outcome might be. It could be a lot different. Also, wanting to re-apply will require that the UK follows the requirements of the EU, will less protest.

Dik Coates

Stormy forecast

Biblical storms and hailstones have battered the area here hard with the aftermath of cleaning up yet to start, let’s hope every drop of water is not wasted, and will give us a head start in the coming months.

Mark

Deportation

This article sheds light on the heartbreaking situation faced by the Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light at the Turkish-Bulgarian border. It’s truly disheartening to see how they are being denied entry, facing violence, and the threat of deportation. Their religious beliefs should not be a reason for persecution. We must stand together to protect the rights of all individuals, regardless of their faith.

K Jula