Shocked housekeeper in Fuengirola makes tragic discovery

By John Ensor • 01 June 2023 • 13:36
Elderly man, found dead for over a year.
Credit: Roman Sigaev Shutterstock.com
A cleaner who entered a house made the tragic discovery of an elderly man who had lain dead for about a year.
On Monday, May 29 the body of an unnamed man in his 80s was found dead in his house in Fuengirola, Malaga, it is understood that the man, of Japanese origin, had probably been dead for about one year, writes Nius.
Upon first investigations, police do not suspect foul play, as all the signs are that the man died alone from natural cases.
It appears that the house was checked only occasionally, as the female housekeeper had not visited the residence since last summer. On finding the skeletal remains of the elderly man, which reportedly lay on the ground of the covered terrace, she immediately contacted the Emergency Services, and a National Police patrol attended the scene.
Police have confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the man’s death. There were no indications of robbery or violence, and the house remained secure, leading police to the conclusion that no third parties were involved and that it was a natural death.
The man’s body has been transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine (IML) in Malaga, where a post-mortem will be performed to confirm the identity of the victim.
Officers may have a difficult time locating the man’s family as it is believed that his nearest relatives live many miles away in Japan.
This latest case highlights a worrying trend as more and more elderly people are reported dying in their homes.
