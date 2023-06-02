Heavy rain and intense storms forecast for many parts of Spain this weekend

By Chris King • 02 June 2023 • 0:46

Image of people walking in the rain in Spain. Credit: Lux Blue/Shutterstock.com

Rainfall will continue to be intense and storms will affect practically the entire country this coming weekend according to the weather experts in Spain.

“There will be stormy showers, locally strong and accompanied by hail in numerous regions of the north, centre, east of the peninsula and the Balearic Islands”, explained José Antonio Maldonado , the director of Meteorology at Meteored this Thursday, June 1.

#ElTiempoMañana Un día más, esperamos tormentas y aguaceros en amplias zonas del país por la tarde y que pueden ser fuertes en gran parte del interior y de Baleares. Hasta 15 CCAA tienen avisos amarillos activos por acumulados que pueden superar 15 o 25 mm en tan solo una hora. pic.twitter.com/enVuCpwaM1 — Eltiempo.es (@ElTiempoes) June 1, 2023

Friday, June 2

Atmospheric instability will continue to be the protagonist this Friday. The day will begin with cloudy or very cloudy skies and widespread storms will predominate. They will be less likely in the lower Ebro basin and in the western half of Andalucia .

Saturday, June 3

On Saturday, the weather will be similar to the previous day. It will be characterised by: “scattered showers accompanied on many occasions by storms, mainly in the Pyrenees, the Iberian System and the mountainous area of ​​eastern Andalusia”, predicted Maldonado.

Sunday, June 4

A similar situation will persist on Sunday, offering very few variations. The most intense showers will occur in the interior of the peninsula: “especially in the mountainous areas of the north and east of the Peninsula”, said the Meteored director.

The accumulated rainfall between this Thursday and next Monday 5 will be relevant in mountain areas of the northern half of the peninsula.

According to Eltiempo.es, some rainfall will be of a: “stormy nature, with electrical discharges and hail”. This is most likely in: “The Pyrenees, the Iberian and Central System, which are going to see accumulations of more than 50 litres/m²”.