No respite in Spain as new Atlantic storm brings rain and hailstorms next week

The atmospheric instability will continue over the weekend in most of Spain, with more rain and even hailstorms forecast for next week.

With a new Atlantic storm predicted to enter the country, rainfall could once again become heavy across large parts of the mainland and in the Canary Islands, according to the latest forecast from AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency this Friday, June 2.

There is the possibility that they could be locally strong and accompanied by storms and hail, as well as intense gusts of wind he added.

The situation will be similar on Saturday, with more frequent rain and showers in the afternoon in large areas of the northern half. This will also be the case in mountainous areas of the southeast of the peninsula and in the Balearic Islands, where they may be locally strong and be accompanied by hail.

Between 15 or 20 litres/m² could accumulate in just one hour or similar amounts could be recorded in less time. These could cause: “sudden floods in channels that usually run dry”, warned Del Campo, who called for “a lot of caution”.

Sunday, June 4

Sunday is predicted to be a repeat of Saturday, Daytime cloudiness will prevail, with the possibility of showers. These are most likely in the afternoon in large areas of the interior of the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands. Locally, they may reach strong intensity and be accompanied by hail.

Monday, June 5

The AEMET spokesman indicated that next week will begin with a similar trend to the current one. Monday will begin with clouds of diurnal evolution, with the possibility of showers in the peninsula and the Balearic Islands.

These will be less likely in the southwest of the country with the highest rainfall expected in mountain areas and in the northern and eastern halves.

Tuesday, June 6

Although the unstable weather will continue on Tuesday, the probability of showers will be limited to the northern half and the Balearic Islands, but probably less intense than in the previous days.

Showers are not ruled out in mountainous areas in the east of the mainland and temperatures will not vary too much.

The weather expert indicated that: “on Monday and Tuesday there will be a rise in thermometers in the Ebro Valley, where they will reach 30ºC and will exceed 32 or 33ºC in the Guadalquivir Valley”.

As of Monday, the arrival of an Atlantic storm in the Canary Islands will lead to rainfall, especially in the afternoon in the western islands.

These rains will probably continue on Tuesday in the archipelago but may be intense, with large amounts of water on the islands with the highest relief, for which Del Campo has called for “caution”.

During the following days, especially from Wednesday 7, this storm will reach the mainland and leave heavy rainfall, especially in the western half. This will be less in the Mediterranean area and the Balearic Islands.

Temperatures will drop on Wednesday, although it is likely that they will rise in the following days, especially in the east of the country.

“In general, overall, the week will be cool in most of the country, except in the northern third of the mainland and in the two archipelagos, where the environment will be somewhat warmer than normal”, Del Campo concluded.