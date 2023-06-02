Puppy farm raided and 75 dogs removed

By Guest Writer • 02 June 2023 • 18:20

Officers and volunteers outside of the gates Credit: Lily Van Tongeren

ON Friday June 2, the National Police responded to a denuncio about an illegal dog breeder operating in Mijas close to Mijas Golf.

It was understood that there were around 75 dogs, many of which were pregnant being kept under inhumane circumstances in a puppy farm.

Aware that such a large number of animals may have to be seized, the officers coordinated the operation with several animal shelters and interested parties from across Malaga Province so that the dogs could be removed to safety.

When the officers arrived, they discovered a many different breeds from the smallest to the biggest including Chihuahuas, Bichon Frisé, Dobermans, English Bulldogs, German Shepherds and many more.

The dogs did not look underfed; however, their living condition was barbaric according to one source who said “they were kept on concrete floors with just a vegetable plastic basket, some were in dirty cages and all were in the dark.”

Reportedly some 20 pregnant animals were given refuge in a shelter in Velez Malaga whilst several bitches with new born puppies were found.

All dogs that were rescued were checked by a vet and new owners (if individuals) or details of shelters were registered by the police so they knew where each dog ended up.

Although it is too early to be certain, it is more than likely that the owner of the property will be prosecuted.

The mistreatment of dogs in this way has become a European wide problem.