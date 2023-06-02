By David Laycock • 02 June 2023 • 20:13
Teen Islamist jailed for life at Old Bailey
Credit: Twitter/@Fraser_Knight
Matthew King, 19, was today, June 2, sentenced to life with a minimum term of six years for plotting to stab police officers and soldiers.
Appearing at the Old Bailey, King from Wickford, Essex admitted that he had planned terror attacks having converted to Islam in 2020. He had left school with no qualifications and his new faith had improved his behaviour to begin with.
But he had begun to criticise his sister’s choice of clothing and attend mosques in combat gear. Some of the mosques had warned him or banned him but it was his mother, concerned about videos he had been watching, that turned him in.
King was spotted before his arrest surveilling potential targets including police officers patrolling Stratford Train Station and Rifles Army Barracks in London.
King was communicating via social media with an unnamed female according to the BBC, in which he talked about travelling to Syria to prepare for a Jihadi attack. The pair said they wanted to attack military personnel.
Police have noted a growing and worrying trend of young men in the UK becoming radicalised.
