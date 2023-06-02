Teen Islamist jailed for life at Old Bailey

Matthew King, 19, was today, June 2, sentenced to life with a minimum term of six years for plotting to stab police officers and soldiers.

Appearing at the Old Bailey, King from Wickford, Essex admitted that he had planned terror attacks having converted to Islam in 2020. He had left school with no qualifications and his new faith had improved his behaviour to begin with.

But he had begun to criticise his sister’s choice of clothing and attend mosques in combat gear. Some of the mosques had warned him or banned him but it was his mother, concerned about videos he had been watching, that turned him in.

Fraser Knight of LBC posted a picture of the now-sentenced Islamist on Twitter saying: “Sat in the dock at the Old Bailey with a now shaved head, teenage Islamist terrorist Matthew King has been handed a life sentence. The 19-year-old pleaded guilty to preparing acts of terrorism in Stratford, East London, in 2022, with police believing an attack was imminent.”