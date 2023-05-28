By David Laycock • 28 May 2023 • 22:37
TikTok prankster Mizzy on new 'train-jacking' charges
Credit: mizzygram_ on Instagram
A minor TikTok celebrity calling himself Mizzy. who has become infamous for posting videos of himself entering peoples’ properties without permission was held in custody overnight, May 27, for tampering with an active train’s controls in Stratford, London.
The TikTok star Mizzy, real name Bacari-Bronze O’Garro, had only appeared in court three days early when he had received small fines for terrorising the general public with his pranks.
Ian Miles Cheong posted a video of Mizzy’s train-jacking incident on Twitter saying: “British tiktoker Mizzy hijacked a train. He was given a slap on the wrist for his previous charges.”
https://twitter.com/stillgray/status/1662793760546365442?s=20
When O’Garro, 18, previously appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, May 24, he was fined less than £400 including court costs. This was mainly for breaches of a Criminal Behaviour Order, which was issued on May 11, last year in which he was told not to trespass on private property.
But trespassing on private property is exactly what Mizzy does on his social media channels, with very little remorse. He is known online for entering staff areas of supermarkets and fast food outlets and posing while he films his videos.
More worryingly he enters people’s homes, happily ascending or descending staircases into private areas and sometimes terrifying owners in the process. He has also been seen stealing pets and destroying library books in his online videos.
He was invited to appear on Piers Morgan’s show on Talk TV on the same day he was handed the small fine in court. Piers Morgan Uncensored posted a clip of the interview on Twitter in which he accuses him of terrorising people in his local area and having no remorse for his actions.
"Why would I care what colour your skin is? I just think you're an idiot."
Piers Morgan blasts TikTok prankster Mizzy for 'playing the race card' while discussing the backlash he's received.@piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/Qg1bi7vAaQ
— Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) May 24, 2023
Since his fine and appearance on Piers Morgan‘s show, Mizzy has again been arrested after the ‘train-jacking’ incident, as he indeed seems to continue to be unrepentant for his actions. A judge even accused him of showing disdain for the justice system. He referred to the UK justice system as ‘weak’ in his interview with Morgan.
He has been held by police until his next court appearance on Tuesday, May 30, as his exasperated mother has refused to have him return home.
