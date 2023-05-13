By David Laycork • 13 May 2023 • 12:08

Man drives home from court at 145mph after drug-driving conviction Credit: Twitter @NorthYorksPolice

Jason Ryder was convicted and banned for drug driving in Harrogate Magistrates Court in March. The man from Bishop Aukland then led the police on a 145mph chase on leaving court.

Sky News was able to get this dramatic police footage of the chase and posted it on Twitter:

Jason Ryder was convicted of drug driving at Harrogate Magistrates Court in March. But as soon as he left court, he stepped into a car and drove off at speeds of up to 145mph, forcing police into a dramatic pursuithttps://t.co/ag0ehqsKdn pic.twitter.com/10aRq146KD — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 12, 2023

In the video you can see him weaving through traffic, using the hard shoulder and driving on the wrong side of the road to evade the police. He is eventually stopped when a police stinger takes out the tyres on his Audi A3.

Ryder has also admitted to dangerous driving, driving without insurance and driving while disqualified.

He was jailed for 10 months when he appeared at York Crown Court on April 11, for dangerous driving and also received three further months for driving while disqualified. Further to this, he will need to take an extended driving test when he has served his current driving.