By David Laycork • 13 May 2023 • 12:08
Man drives home from court at 145mph after drug-driving conviction
Credit: Twitter @NorthYorksPolice
Jason Ryder was convicted and banned for drug driving in Harrogate Magistrates Court in March. The man from Bishop Aukland then led the police on a 145mph chase on leaving court.
Sky News was able to get this dramatic police footage of the chase and posted it on Twitter:
“Jason Ryder was convicted of drug driving at Harrogate Magistrates Court in March. But as soon as he left court, he stepped into a car and drove off at speeds of up to 145mph, forcing police into a dramatic pursuit.”
Jason Ryder was convicted of drug driving at Harrogate Magistrates Court in March. But as soon as he left court, he stepped into a car and drove off at speeds of up to 145mph, forcing police into a dramatic pursuithttps://t.co/ag0ehqsKdn pic.twitter.com/10aRq146KD
— Sky News (@SkyNews) May 12, 2023
Jason Ryder was convicted of drug driving at Harrogate Magistrates Court in March. But as soon as he left court, he stepped into a car and drove off at speeds of up to 145mph, forcing police into a dramatic pursuithttps://t.co/ag0ehqsKdn pic.twitter.com/10aRq146KD
— Sky News (@SkyNews) May 12, 2023
In the video you can see him weaving through traffic, using the hard shoulder and driving on the wrong side of the road to evade the police. He is eventually stopped when a police stinger takes out the tyres on his Audi A3.
Ryder has also admitted to dangerous driving, driving without insurance and driving while disqualified.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Dave Laycock has always written. Poems, songs, essays, academic papers as well as newspaper articles; the written word has always held a great fascination for him and he is never happier than when being creative. From a musical background, Dave has travelled the world performing and also examining for a British music exam board. He also writes, produces and performs recorded music. All this aside, he is currently fully focussed on his journalism and can’t wait to share more stories from around the world and beyond.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.