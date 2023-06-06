At least 12 provinces in Spain issued with weather alerts due to Storm Oscar

By Chris King • 06 June 2023 • 16:10

Image of people walking in the rain in Spain. Credit: Lux Blue/Shutterstock.com

At least a dozen provinces will be at risk due to rain and storms this Tuesday, June 6. Those placed on alert are located mostly in the north of the Spanish mainland and the Canary Islands.

According to the forecast from AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, the provinces of Huesca, Teruel, Zaragoza, Asturias, Cantabria, Burgos, Soria, Barcelona, ​​Girona, Lleida, Navarra and La Rioja are on yellow alert for rains and storms.

The Canary Islands will also experience an episode of intense rainfall and strong winds caused by Oscar, mainly in the western parts of the archipelago.

As a result, Gran Canaria, La Palma, La Gomera, El Hierro and Tenerife will be at risk due to storms and rain. Gusts of up to 90 km/h also place La Palma and Tenerife at significant risk.

Skies in the Canary Islands are expected to remain cloudy on Wednesday 7, with rain developing. This could be locally strong or persistent on the islands with greater relief. In the rest of the islands, rain is not ruled out, but it is less likely and would be weaker.

Compared to previous days, there will be a general decrease in instability on the Spanish mainland and in the Balearic Islands.

Cloudy intervals will prevail during the daytime in the northern half of the peninsula and the Balearics. These will lead to showers and storms, which could be locally strong in the Cantabrian mountain range, the Iberian system, and the Pyrenees, as well as in Mallorca.

Tiempo previsto en Península y Baleares desde 06-06-2023 hasta 12-06-2023. Info siempre actualizada en https://t.co/keCWfwv3Ua pic.twitter.com/Q4KwvUFUcl — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) June 6, 2023

Temperatures are predicted by AEMET to rise in the western half and southern third of the country, with little change in the rest.

As reported by Meteored, heavy rains will continue across the mainland and the Canary Islands throughout Wednesday 7. Storm Oscar will continue advancing and will be located to the west of the country on this day.

On Thursday and Friday, Oscar is forecast by the experts to weaken and should give way to stability. However, light showers are still expected in some parts of the north of the country and the Canary Islands over the weekend.