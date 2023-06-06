Iberia Air Nostrum pilots to strike

By Max Greenhalgh • 06 June 2023 • 8:47

Air Nostrum CREDIT: Air Nostrum prensa

Pilots for Air Nostrum announce strike following a breakdown in negotiations.

Sepla, the Spanish airline pilots union announced the strike saying the airline’s: “refusal to budge” in the negotiations “has pushed it to take this difficult step”.

The statement continued “the management has refused to seek a solution to the labour dispute, rejecting the legitimate labour and wage demands of workers”

A pay increase of 13% over the next 3 years and a 10% raise for pilots had been tabled but rejected.

Air Nostrum responded to the rejection: “These figures are in the upper band of what is being negotiated in most collective agreements in the country, and exceed what was recently approved by the unions and employers.”

Pilots are asking for a 30% pay rise between 2023 and 2024 but the airline has insisted that this level of pay rise would put the future viability of the airline in question.

The pilots were already staging a 2-day-a-week strike, on Mondays and Fridays, but this has now been increased to striking every day following the breakdown in talks.

Air Nostrum is a part of the Spanish national carrier Iberia and operates regional and international flights under the Iberia code.

Iberia belongs to the International Consolidated Airlines Group