BILL ANDERSON : WHY I DISLIKE POLITICS

By Bill Anderson • 08 June 2023 • 9:53

WHY I DISLIKE POLITICS

I said from the very beginning that I was not a politician, and that I didn’t like politics. I have always had the belief that it is a fundamentally dishonest business: not always because of what they do or say, but because of what they omit.

I fully accept that the Euro Weekly News is not party political and the views are expressed here are entirely my own, but I appreciate that they also do not submit to the kind of censorship so common amongst the mainstream media channels. They give their columnists the freedom to hang themselves without determining what they can say. So, here goes.

I accept “the will of the people” even if I don’t agree with it. I don’t find this hard even when it directly affects me. I accept that everyone has a right to express their opinion providing it is not done with the intention of offending.

However, what I read today made my blood boil. It did not come from the electorate, but from an until now failed politician in Mijas, who ran a dirty election campaign, following a ‘zero’ from his previous electoral promises.

It is true that the PSOE won the largest number of seats this time: 10 compared to the PP’s 9. It is the first time in 12 years that this has happened. What came next was what really irked me. The man had the bare faced audacity to claim that he should be mayor as he won the most seats, and that it was “the will of the people”. For the last 7 years, he has been in government, clearly against the will of the people, and the man has the memory of a goldfish because he can’t remember that he LOST the last 2 elections and still ended up in government. Call me petty if you like, but this man has a pair.

Sure, I failed to win a seat in the recent elections, but I would be feeling this way even if I had never entered the political circus, albeit reluctantly. I spent almost 20 years in the UK working with politicians. I met some real honeys, but I tell you what, Josele Gonzalez beats them all. I worked with Tony Blair, Nicola Sturgeon, Menzies Campbell, and various other high end politicians, but Señor Gonzalez, trumps them all in ‘cojones’, egoism, and dirty campaigns. The man is a genius (or at least those behind him are). But, whether this is who we want to manage our money and our community is another question. I don’t care that I have not gained my seat: I remain a tax paying citizen of this municipality. And, I reject the idea that he has a “right” to govern.

These are the very people we don’t want to govern: people driven by ego, lust for power, and the inability to know what to do with it when they get it: amply demonstrated in Mijas in the last 4 years: ZERO out of fifteen electoral promises achieved but 120 million of Budget surpluses committed.

Please feel free to call it sour grapes. I call it the reality of not caring enough to vote. I really think I should leave it there. Thank you, Euro Weekly for allowing me to publish this.