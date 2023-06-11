Miracle as 13-month-old baby survives a fall from the second floor of a home in Valladolid

By Chris King • 11 June 2023 • 20:28
The National Police are investigating after a 13-month-old baby fell from the second floor of a property in the city of Valladolid in northwest Spain.
As reported by the 112 emergency services in Castilla and Leon, their switchboards received a call at around 2:48 pm on Saturday, June 10, informing the operator about the accident.
They told them that a baby had fallen from the second floor of a property located on Calle Juan de Valladolid in the Parquesol neighbourhood of the city and was in need of urgent medical attention.
A mobile UVI was deployed to the location by the coordinating centre. 112 reported the child being transferred alive to the Rio Hortega University Hospital.
According to EFE, the infant survived the fall although the news outlet said it was informed by the National Police that the baby had been hospitalised in Valladolid’s Clinical Hospital in serious condition.
Immediately after the incident, the National Police reported the case to the prosecutor’s office which activated the protocol to investigate the circumstances surrounding the child’s accident.
