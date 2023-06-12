By David Laycock • 12 June 2023 • 13:43

BREAKING: Fire guts popular cafe in Mijas, Malaga

The popular Cafe La Costa in Mijas has been tragically gutted by fire overnight, June 11, with no explanation so far emerging.

The cafe in Calle de la Noria razed by this devastating fire can be seen in this exclusive photo from Euro Weekly News.

We will bring you updates as they become available.