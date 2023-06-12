BREAKING: Fire guts popular cafe in Mijas, Malaga Close
Trending:

BREAKING: Fire guts popular cafe in Mijas, Malaga

By David Laycock • 12 June 2023 • 13:43

BREAKING: Fire guts popular cafe in Mijas, Malaga

BREAKING: Fire guts popular cafe in Mijas, Malaga

The popular Cafe La Costa in Mijas has been tragically gutted by fire overnight, June 11, with no explanation so far emerging.

The cafe in Calle de la Noria razed by this devastating fire can be seen in this exclusive photo from Euro Weekly News.

We will bring you updates as they become available.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

David Laycock

Dave Laycock has always written. Poems, songs, essays, academic papers as well as newspaper articles; the written word has always held a great fascination for him and he is never happier than when being creative. From a musical background, Dave has travelled the world performing and also examining for a British music exam board. He also writes, produces and performs and records music. All this aside, he is currently fully focussed on his journalism and can’t wait to share more stories from around the world and beyond.

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading