Armed man arrested in Malaga’s La Cala de Mijas after shooting Guardia Civil officer during standoff

By Chris King • 29 May 2023 • 19:25

Image of Guardia Civil vehicles in La Cala de Mijas. Credit: Instagram Fuengirola se Queja

A 23-year-old male was arrested this afternoon, Monday 29, in the Malaga municipality of La Cala de Mijas.

The man allegedly barricaded himself inside a property, while in possession of a firearm. According to malagahoy.es, he subsequently shot and reportedly injured at least one Guardia Civil officer in the foot.

As confirmed to the news outlet by Guardia Civil sources, the suspect, thought to be a Moroccan nation residing in Spain – has now been arrested.

He is apparently known to the police and was reportedly involved in an alleged revenge shooting incident that occurred in the same town last October. This resulted in his being shot five times, which left him paralysed from the waist down and confined to a wheelchair.

Armed police officers were immediately deployed from the Mijas barracks to the location after being alerted by the suspect’s own family after they noticed he presented a peculiar attitude during the morning.

The area was cordoned off while specialised officers attempted to negotiate with him. A unit from the Guardia Civil’s rapid action group (GAR) was promptly on the scene.

While negotiation talks were taking place, the barricaded man reportedly opened fire. This led to a specialist intervention unit (UEI) being requested from Madrid.