Recipe for success: Almunecar Food Festival attracts record-breaking guest numbers

By Betty Henderson • 12 June 2023 • 16:40

A toast to the food festival. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Almuñécar

THE 24th edition of Almunecar’s Food Festival proved to be an irresistible delight, drawing a crowd of more than 9,000 food enthusiasts to Parque Majuelo for a three-day extravaganza from Friday, June 9.

Organised by the Almunecar Tropical Valley Hospitality Association (AHVT) and the local council, the food festival received positive feedback from both residents and visitors.

Featuring 17 different food companies, the food fair was a gastronomic paradise for visitors, allowing them to savour an array of dishes in one location. The food fair was a vibrant celebration of local cuisine, boosting the local economy and delighting tourists.

The food fair also featured an assortment of delightful drinks, including renowned D.O. Granada wines and award-winning Costa Tropical chirimoya fruit. Visitors sampled exquisite wines from approximately twenty vineyards, as well as learning more about the chirimoya fruit.

Breaking free from the pandemic after years of disruption, this year’s fair embraced a sense of normalcy, welcoming record-breaking numbers of attendees.

Participating businesses were a mix of returning favourites and new faces, but they all shared satisfaction with the warm reception they received and thanked organisers for a brilliant event.