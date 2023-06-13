By Aaron Hindhaugh • 13 June 2023 • 18:25

Adam Hadwin couldn’t wait to celebrate with his fellow PGA Tour member and close friend Nick Taylor after this stunning putt to clinch the Canadian Open.

Hadwin was certainly very excited and keen to get onto the green and cover Taylor in champagne following his tie-breaking victory out in Toronto, the only issue was that one of the security guards didn’t recognise him and took evasive action.

While it was indeed a mistake from the security guard, he did just do his job and did it extremely effectively because Hadwin was certainly not getting up anytime soon, and the golfer saw the funny side of things in the end.

Hadwin takes huge hit in celebration

It certainly isn’t the way that Hadwin, or even Taylor would have expected to be preparing for the prestigious US Open having to convince a security guard that the former was indeed a friend and allowed to be spraying champaign.

To have something enjoyable and funny in golf at the moment is perhaps what everyone associated with the sport needed given the groundbreaking news of LIV GOlf and the PGA Tour announcing they will be coming together as one, just days before the US Open is due to tee-off.

Security mistakenly thought golfer Adam Hadwin was a fan and tackled him 😂 pic.twitter.com/OgPO87nbmh — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) June 13, 2023

Controversy has already risen before a ball has been struck with Rory McIlroy, one of the prominent anti-LIV Golf players on the Tour and Brooks Koepka have been paired together with the latter being a permanent member of the LIV Golf circuit.

US Open to test LIV Golf and PGA Tour tensions

Koepka is the current PGA Championship holder and a former Masters winner, so it will be a good match-up between himself and McIlroy, but people shouldn’t be expecting many friendly words between the pair as they walk around the famous course.

The frosty nature between LIV Golf members and PGA Tour members will be what everyone is keeping an eye on over the coming days, perhaps even more than what is going on during the tournament.