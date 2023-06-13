Daughter of Olivia Newton-John to make film debut

By John Ensor • 13 June 2023 • 12:28

Olivia Newton-John and daughter Chloe. Credit: Chloe Lattanzi/Facebook.com

Chloe Lattanzi, the daughter of the legendary singer and actress Olivia Newton-John, has recently completed her first film.

Thirty-seven-year-old Chloe has just finished filming what is to be her debut appearance in a coming-of-age film drama called Deltopia, according to New Idea.

It seems that Chloe has decided to carry on the family tradition and try her luck in Hollywood. This comes after the death of her mother Olivia at the age of 74 in August last year, with some commentators suggesting it is one way she is dealing with her recent heartbreak.

Chloe’s mother Olivia of course became famous the world over, after starring alongside John Travolta in such iconic movies as Grease, and later Xanadu with Gene Kelly.

It was while filming Xanadu that Olivia met her future husband Matt Lattanzi, they married in 1984 and later had their only child, Chloe Rose Lattanzi who was born in 1986.

A source close to the new film commented that Chloe was both excited and nervous about her new project: ‘This time, she won’t have her mother around to reassure her.’

However, they went on to praise her work ethic: ‘She was incredible on the set, everyone loved her and she was so professional.’

Living in the shadow of a famous mother can be a daunting prospect, but production insiders said that Chloe is ‘talented in her own right. She loves working as it keeps her mind off the sad stuff,’ they concluded.

The upcoming film Deltopia covers a 24-hour period in which school friends celebrate their last day of high school by having the party to end all parties in Santa Barbara.