Malaga blood transfusion centre celebrates World Blood Donor Day this week and asks for donors

In celebration of the approach of World Blood Donor Day , which occurs tomorrow, Wednesday, June 14, the Málaga Transfusion, Tissue and Cell Center continues to ask for donors.

A special blood and plasma collection will take place this Wednesday 14, and Thursday 15 at its center located at the Civil Hospital campus from 9 am until 9 pm on both days.

As reported by the Junta de Andalucia, to donate plasma, it is necessary to call between 9 am and 2 pm to make an appointment. This can be done by contacting the center on 951 034 120/21.

To facilitate access, those people who travel to donate blood or plasma can park in the Civil Hospital Campus free of charge after presenting a stamped ticket.

World Blood Donor Day was designated as an annual event by the World Health Assembly in 2005. Celebrations started in Malaga on Monday 12, with the handing out of diplomas and badges to donors and collaborating institutions in the promotion of blood donation. blood and bone marrow.

This year’s chosen slogan for the annual event is: ‘Donate blood, donate plasma, share life, share it frequently’. That is done in reference to patients who require transfusion support for life. The motto helps to underline the role that each and everyone can play by donating their blood or plasma.

It also highlights the importance of donating blood or plasma on a regular basis to create a safe and sustainable supply of blood, according to laopiniondemalaga.es .

This means that blood and blood products can always be available, around the world, so that all patients who need them can receive timely treatment.

The Malaga Transfusion Center supplies all the blood needed by the health centers of the province, both public and private. In the case of Malaga, in order to meet this demand, at least 250 donors are needed each day.

A total of 20,713 donations have been obtained during the first five months of 2023, up until May 31. These included 19,806 blood donations and 907 of plasma.

This figure is similar to 2022, the year in which 20,747 donations were registered during this same period in Malaga.

During these first months, a total of 2,711 new donors have been registered. That is 4 per cent more than those who joined in the same period of 2022, when 2,595 new donors were registered. Of this total, 54 per cent were females and the other 46 per cent were males.

According to the centre’s data, the profile of a blood donor in Malaga is that of a man over 40 years of age who attends a mobile unit. However, the proportion changes among the younger age groups, where half are men and the other half are women.

By age, most donors are in the range of 41 to 50 years, which represents 26.4 per cent of the total. Next is the age group under 31, equating to 26.2 per cent of the total.

People in the age range between 51 and 60 years constituted 23.7 per cent of donors, with donors over 60 years of age ranking fourth.