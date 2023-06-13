Puss in Boots: Theatre company to bring purrfect performance to life in Estepona

By Betty Henderson • 13 June 2023 • 11:34

The theatre performance regularly performs classics. Photo credit: Jabetin Teatro

THE Jabetín Theatre Company returns to Estepona’s Auditorio Felipe VI on Sunday, June 18 with a classic show.

The theatre company is set to leave the audience spellbound with their unique adaptation of the timeless children’s classic, Puss in Boots, in an enchanting performance, set to begin at 12pm.

This theatrical masterpiece presents a fresh, comical twist on the beloved tale. In the performance, a humble cat finds a new owner in a miller’s youngest son, embarking on a thrilling adventure to secure his pride and protection.

With cunning wit and boundless energy, this feline protagonist takes centre stage, in a show narrated by the company’s iconic White Rabbit.

The audience will enjoy a breathtaking performance, where the stage comes alive with mesmerising sets and incredible melodies. The Spanish-language performance will be a magical experience for the entire family and a fabulous way to introduce children to the wonders of the theatre.

Tickets are available online on the theatre’s website, the Agenica López in Estepona, as well as the Auditorium’s box office, two hours before the show begins.