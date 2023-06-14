A sight for spotters

By Glenn Wickman • 14 June 2023 • 15:00

Lufthansa’s Boeing 747 Jumbo. Image by Monticello/Shutterstock

LUFTHANSA’S spectacular Boeing 747 Jumbo landed once again at Palma airport on Tuesday due to a high demand from German travellers.

The flight from Frankfurt landed at 3.15pm and constitutes the arrival of the legendary aeroplane one month earlier than last summer.

The Boeing 747 Jumbo, the largest passenger plane in the world until the arrival of the Airbus A380 in 2005, has a total capacity for 660 passengers and each arrival on the island is a major event for spotters, who take up positions on a vantage point near Son Ferriol neighbourhood to photograph the impressive vehicle.

Lufthansa only activates the transoceanic aircraft at peak times of high demand. Its previous arrival at Mallorca was recorded at Easter, when it was only used once.

Last summer it was used from mid-July to August, making its early arrival this year all the more exciting for aviation fans.

Palma airport activated its summer operation last weekend with up to 2,000 scheduled flights, a similar number to the usual figures for July and August.