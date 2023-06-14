Active Alcaucin: Walkers enjoy picture-perfect Sunday hike on Alcaucin loop

By Betty Henderson • 14 June 2023 • 13:26

Walkers enjoyed bright sunshine and stunning vistas. Photo credit: Evelien Arts

WALKERS from the Active Alcaucin community were treated to a delightful, cloudless sky as they gathered for a hike on Sunday, June 11.

The group met at Casa Arts restaurant just before 10am for the ‘lollipop’ shaped route. Spanning approximately 8 kilometres, the walk lasted around four hours, with a total ascent of 495 metres, including a couple of challenging sections.

Walkers enjoyed the shade of the forest before being treated to panoramic views of La Vinuela lake and charming Alcaucin.

While the walk itself was completely free, a collaboration with the Casa Arts restaurant meant that walkers were offered a three course meal for €15.

Many of the walkers chose to stay for lunch after the walk, tucking into freshly baked bread and refreshing with homemade lemonade.

Evelien, one of the event organisers, was thrilled to reconnect with familiar faces and welcome new participants while basking in the warm June sun.

The next walk is set to take place in July but anyone interested in joining can keep up to date via the Active Alcaucin walking, cycling, yoga, skiing, and sailing Facebook page.

Alternatively, contact Evelien (+44)7934139067 to join their WhatsApp group.

Axarquia is the perfect place to enjoy mountainous and coastal walks and many groups organise regular events in the region.