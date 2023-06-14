By Anna Ellis • 14 June 2023 • 10:37

Alicante-Elche Airport welcomed 1,500,278 passengers in May. Image: Toniflap / Shutterstock.com.

AENA airports have recorded more than 25.4 million passengers in May which is up by 14.4 per cent from last year of which Alicante-Elche Airport welcomed 1,500,278 passengers.

This figure is 3.4 per cent higher than in 2019.

At airports throughout the network, 215,257 aircraft movements were recorded and 87,583 tonnes of cargo were transported.

In the first five months of the year, Aena handled almost 103 million passengers, 27.7 per cent more than in 2022 and 2.3 per cent more than in 2019.

May is the fifth consecutive month in which they have surpassed the figures of four years ago.

Of the total travellers recorded in May, 25,417,978 were commercial passengers. Of these, 17,335,127 passengers travelled on international flights, up 14.9 per cent from May 2022. Meanwhile, 8,082,851 passengers travelled on domestic flights, 13.5 per cent more than the same month last year.

Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport recorded the highest number of passengers in the fifth month of the year with 5,053,366, representing an increase of 16.8 per cent compared with May of last year.

It is followed by Barcelona-El Prat Josep Tarradellas Airport, with 4,477,108 (+17.2 per cent compared to 2022); Palma de Mallorca Airport, with 3,421,182 (+9.7 per cent); Malaga-Costa del Sol Airport, with 2,151,259 (+16.1 per cent); Alicante-Elche Airport, with 1,500,278 (+18 per cent); Gran Canaria Airport, with 998,304 (+10.7 per cent); and Ibiza Airport, with 971,129 passengers, representing an increase of 13.4 per cent on the number of passengers reached in May of 2022.

As for the number of operations, Alicante-Elche Airport had 9,619 movements with landings and take-offs which is a 9.6 per cent increase compared to 2022.