Below the surface: Nerja celebrates World Oceans Day with eye-catching exhibition

By Betty Henderson • 14 June 2023 • 18:50

The exhibition features spectacular images. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Nerja

NERJA is diving into the marine world in honour of World Oceans Day. The town launched the breathtaking Mar de Nerja photo exhibition at its Casa de la Cultura on Thursday, June 8.

Guests are invited to delve into the richness and biodiversity of Nerja’s coastal seabed, with a special focus on the distinctive Maro-Cerro Gordo Cliffs area, on Nerja’s coast.

This extraordinary exhibition is open at Nerja cultural centre until Friday, June 30, offering an unforgettable journey beneath the waves.

Local Mayor, José Alberto Armijo, along with local councillors for the environment and beaches, and the Director of Equilibrio Marino marine organisation, opened the exhibition at a ceremony last week. The group expressed their passion for marine exploration in the local area.

Guests can expect to be astonished by the sheer variety and splendour of marine life along Nerja’s local coastline and the vibrance of the photos on show.

The exhibition features eleven different photographs, each accompanied by an informative panel highlighting the unique characteristics of the underwater wildlife they show.

This immersive exhibition is part of the visionary ‘Mar de Nerja’ project, a joint initiative between the council and Equilibrio Marino, aiming to improve marine conservation.