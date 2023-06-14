Building boom: Marbella City Council approve building licences worth €3 million

By Betty Henderson • 14 June 2023 • 12:40

Councillor Félix Romero made the announcement. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Marbella

MARBELLA continues to entice investors thanks to its many credentials, and Marbella City Council is keen to make the most of this trend. The council recently approved planning licences worth a staggering €3 million.

Félix Romero, the spokesperson for Marbella City Council, announced the news on Tuesday, June 13, highlighting the city’s remarkable appeal for investors.

The licences which have been approved include one noteworthy project for a ‘foreign children’s educational centre’ in the Rocio de Nagueles area, covering 546 square metres with a budget of €601,593.

Luxurious dreams will also become reality with other licences granted for two opulent family homes in Nueva Andalucia. One property boasts an impressive investment of €917,000, while the other stands at €536,000. Planning permission was also granted for the construction of eight homes on Calle Rio, with a total value of €808,000.

Marbella council is currently in a transition period after the local elections on Sunday, May 28, with the official declaration of the new council set to take place on Saturday, June 17.

However, Romero’s announcement spells good news for the council’s next term, with plenty of positive developments expected in Marbella.