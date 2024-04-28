Minimal heart surgery techniques shown live

By Annette Christmas •
The Conference on Multidisciplinary Cardiology of the Balearic Islands began on Thursday 26 April.
In a novel teaching format, audiences at the Son Espases auditorium can watch surgeries live.
The first case was a 57-year-old woman with severe mitral insufficiency, in other words a faulty heart valve that was not closing properly.
The patient needs a transplant. But first, Cardiologists at Son Espases try to resolve the problem with catheterisations in what is known as a percutaneous closure of the ventricular septal defect.
Inside the haemodynamics room, where the operation was carried out, surgeons Ángel Sánchez (from the Ramón y Cajal in Madrid) and Jaume Marystany (from Son Espases) explained what they were doing to the Son Espases auditorium.
They entered from the left side to the right side through the aorta using a catheter with a guide and exited through the jugular. From there, a larger catheter was inserted with a disc-shaped device to plug the ventricle.
During the intervention, there was a discussion table moderated by Dr Andrés Grau, to answer questions from an interested audience.
This is the first of up to five cases that are being studied and carried out live in these specialised conferences led by the head of Cardiology of Son Espases, Vicente Peral.
The Health Minister, Manuela García, attended.
