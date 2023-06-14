Frigiliana Fair: Axarquia town comes alive with traditional San Antonio fair

By Betty Henderson • 14 June 2023 • 15:16

The fair’s Queens wore traditional flamenco dress. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Frigiliana

FRIGILIANA travelled back to its traditional roots from Friday, June 9 until Tuesday, June 13 as it celebrated its San Antonio Fair.

The town came to life over the long weekend with processions featuring farm animals and ornate floral displays and residents in traditional flamenco dress for the fair.

There was entertainment for people of all ages with the religious processions, a vibrant fairground area filled with rides and amusement stalls, and musical and dance performances. The fair activities extended to all of the neighbourhoods in the town, ensuring nobody missed out.

The band Siempre Así and Estopa tribute band, Fuente de Energía, graced the stage over the weekend with energetic performances. Saturday, June 11 also saw the crowning of the fair Queens and Gentlemen in a special ceremony that was followed by DJ performances by Elías Moreno and Golden Deep.

Monday was dedicated to the elderly residents of the town with a special luncheon at the town’s pavilion, accompanied by live music.

The San Antonio fair celebrations came to a close on Tuesday as the town bid farewell to the event with a traditional pilgrimage procession through the scenic Jardines de la Era and a firework display at midnight.