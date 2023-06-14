Man arrested in Fuengirola for attack on transsexual

By John Ensor • 14 June 2023 • 16:58

A transsexual woman was attacked verbally and physically by a young man on the promenade, leading police to make an arrest.

A 23-year-old man was arrested for insulting and assaulting a transsexual woman in Fuengirola, writes Nuis, Wednesday, June 14.

The woman was approached in the street where she was subjected to insults about her identity and a cut on her arm. The victim gave a detailed description of her attacker who was later identified by police and arrested.

The incident happened at night as the victim was with a friend near a taxi rank when an unknown man approached them.

The man then proceeded to hurl insults at the woman, directly attacking the transsexual woman’s gender identity. It is understood that the victim stood up to the verbal attack which resulted in a dispute between the two people, during which the man allegedly drew a knife and cut the woman’s arm. The wound was slight and not serious.

The victim went to Fuengirola Police Station and reported the altercation, giving a description of her attacker. The police then began a search whereupon a man was located and detained. The victim later confirmed the police report and that the correct man had been arrested.

A spokesperson for Fuengirola National Police confirmed: ‘The victim suffered a violent act – apparently gratuitous – for no other apparent reason than an attack on her gender identity.’

The Provincial Police Station reported that the matter has been referred to the Juzgado de Instrucción number 1 of Fuengirola. In addition, they have pointed out that reporting this type of hate crime ‘helps to prevent other incidents in the future.’