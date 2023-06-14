Man arrested in Fuengirola for attack on transsexual

By John Ensor • 14 June 2023 • 16:58
A transsexual woman was attacked verbally and physically by a young man on the promenade, leading police to make an arrest.
A 23-year-old man was arrested for insulting and assaulting a transsexual woman in Fuengirola, writes Nuis, Wednesday, June 14.
The woman was approached in the street where she was subjected to insults about her identity and a cut on her arm. The victim gave a detailed description of her attacker who was later identified by police and arrested.
The incident happened at night as the victim was with a friend near a taxi rank when an unknown man approached them.
The man then proceeded to hurl insults at the woman, directly attacking the transsexual woman’s gender identity. It is understood that the victim stood up to the verbal attack which resulted in a dispute between the two people, during which the man allegedly drew a knife and cut the woman’s arm. The wound was slight and not serious.
The victim went to Fuengirola Police Station and reported the altercation, giving a description of her attacker. The police then began a search whereupon a man was located and detained. The victim later confirmed the police report and that the correct man had been arrested.
A spokesperson for Fuengirola National Police confirmed: ‘The victim suffered a violent act – apparently gratuitous – for no other apparent reason than an attack on her gender identity.’
The Provincial Police Station reported that the matter has been referred to the Juzgado de Instrucción number 1 of Fuengirola. In addition, they have pointed out that reporting this type of hate crime ‘helps to prevent other incidents in the future.’
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
When he's not writing for EWN he enjoys gigging in a acoustic duo, looking after their four dogs, four chickens, two cats, and cycling up mountains very slowly.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.