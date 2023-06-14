Picasso’s flair for flamenco: Velez-Malaga exhibition discovers roots of artist’s inspiration

By Betty Henderson • 14 June 2023 • 12:59

Artist Emmanuel Laffont presents the exhibition to visitors. Photo credit: Diputación de Málaga

IN the spirit of Malaga’s ‘Picasso Year’, the ‘Y Picasso recordaba el flamenco’ art exhibition is set to arrive in Velez-Malaga this Friday, June 16.

The exhibition celebrates Picasso’s artistic legacy on the 50th anniversary of his passing.

Curated by talented artist Emmanuel Laffont, the unique showcase explores the fascinating connection between the globally acclaimed painter and the traditional world of flamenco through a collection of twenty stunning images.

Emmanuel Laffont himself will be present on the opening day to share his creative vision with visitors. Each artwork, beautifully crafted with graphite on paper, creates a dreamlike story, featuring flamenco-inspired lyrics that blend the two forms of art.

Based on the popular book by Francis Mármol, the exhibition will be housed in the Contemporary Art Center (CAC) in Velez-Malaga until Saturday, July 22. Entry to the exhibition is free, allowing all to discover more about an artist who shaped the future of the genre.

Francis Mármol, the book’s author, will also join the opening day to introduce his literary work. Published by La Térmica, the book explores the major influence late 19th-century Malaga music had on Picasso’s life and art.

Blending fact and fiction, the story revolves around a group of young Malaga painters who paid tribute to Picasso during a trip to Cannes in 1957.

Having already wowed audiences in Benalmadena and Alhaurin, this is the third stop of the exhibition’s tour of Andalucia. After Velez-Malaga, it will make its final appearance in Rincon de la Victoria from Thursday, July 27 to Sunday, September 10.

The exhibition is a unique opportunity to witness the blend of Picasso’s genius and the traditional world of flamenco.