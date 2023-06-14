Serving up hope: ACE charity lunch raises a magnificent €2,675 for the animal rescue

By Betty Henderson • 14 June 2023 • 8:53

The raffle is drawn at the charity lunch. Photo credit: Costa Connection Magazine

ANIMAL Care España (ACE) orchestrated a spectacular charity lunch on Saturday, June 10, that left animal lovers and supporters energised to support the charity’s mission.

The event, held at the Restaurante La Sierra in Mijas Costa, drew a crowd of more than 70 guests and supporters. As well as being a vibrant social occasion, the event also raised vital funds for the ACE│SHIN Animal Shelter and the animals it rescues.

Thanks to support from guests and sponsors from Ibex Insurance and Costa Connection Magazine, the memorable event raised a staggering €2,675. This sum will go towards food for the shelter’s more than 500 dogs and 200 cats.

The afternoon got off to a luxurious start as guests were treated to a welcome drink, before a delicious three-course lunch. As guests enjoyed their meals, they were serenaded by vocalist Ricky Lavazza, who lent his talents to the cause.

The lunch also featured a charity raffle with a variety of exquisite prizes including an exclusive performance from Ricky Lavazza at an occasion of the winner’s choosing.

ACE President and founder, Fabienne Paques, delivered a passionate speech, shedding light on the challenges faced by the shelter and thanking guests for their support.

With an astounding daily requirement of 300kg of food and a shortage of volunteers, ACE relies wholeheartedly on the support and compassion of its community. Since 1999, the ACE Animal Shelter has rescued and found forever homes for more than 27,000 dogs and cats, and is fuelled solely by charitable contributions.

The ACE team also expressed their sincere appreciation to all those who made this event such a success, particularly Jeremy and his staff at Restaurante La Sierra.

The midsummer lunch is a popular tradition for the animal rescue charity.