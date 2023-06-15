Costa del Sol NIBS: News in Brief from the Costa del Sol region

By Betty Henderson • 15 June 2023 • 15:33

Volunteers celebrating ten years of ARCH in Alhaurin. Photo credit: ARCH

Fantasy Football

JACK Watson is running another fantasy football league based on the Premier League in aid of P.A.D. Animal Rescue. Guests can enter for €10, half of which will go to charity, and the rest for prizes. Contact: 620786772

Galloping on

THE Andalucian Rescue Centre for Horses (ARCH) has been busy celebrating their tenth anniversary this week with a whole host of activities in their Alhaurin charity shop. Shoppers enjoyed 50 per cent off, longer opening hours and a glass of bubbly.

Manilva’s Pride

MANILVA came alive with another successful edition of its Pride event, organised by the local Foreign Residents department and Be Yourself Association. The scenic Puerto de la Duquesa became a hub of excitement with a spirited parade and musical performances.

Beach bliss

FUENGIROLA Council has launched a dedicated phone line for reserving spots in the four specially adapted beach areas. Qualified staff are available from 11am -8pm to assist beachgoers at the town’s four beaches. Call 621193507 to book a space.

Sustainable style

BENAHAVIS Local Police have embraced sustainability by adopting uniforms for officers made from recycled and reused materials. This eco-friendly initiative showcases the town’s commitment to a greener future and is a stride towards their zero emissions goal.

Corpus Christi

MARBELLA celebrated its religious roots on Thursday, June 8 with the Catholic holiday of Corpus Christi. Led by the Mayor, a striking procession featuring the revered Custodia del Señor made its way through the streets, adorned with a beautiful floral carpet.